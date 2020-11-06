Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Back in Maratha Mandir as Mumbai Theatres Reopen

The Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is back on the big screen, with theatres opening in Mumbai after an eight-month hiatus.

The Aditya Chopra blockbuster is being screened in Maratha Mandir, the cinema hall where the film had a record-breaking 1,274-week run before it was forced to temporarily shut down in March owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

"As cinemas have been permitted to re-open in Mumbai, Yash Raj Films is thrilled to bring the longest running film in the history of Indian Cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, back to the silver screen at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai," said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

"The film has just completed 25 years and audiences can bank on the film to entertain themselves in these uncertain times by transporting them to the world of Raj and Simran," Malhotra added.

The romantic drama was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore, emerged a blockbuster, collecting Rs 102.50 crore worldwide upon release in 1995.

To mark the 25 years of its release, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is being re-released in countries like Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the US, the UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland among others.