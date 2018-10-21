GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DDLJ Will Always be a Special Film For All of Us, Says Kajol as Film Completes 23 Years

'Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge' starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Kajol was Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 23 years of its release on October 19.
Mumbai: Actress Kajol says "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", which has clocked 23 years of its release in the Hindi film industry, will always be an incredibly special film.

Kajol on Saturday tweeted: "1,200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us."




The film, which won 10 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony, had also been running for 1,009 uninterrupted weeks at the Maratha Mandir, a single-theatre cinema hall in Mumbai.

"Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge" was Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director.

It starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Kajol, a blockbuster screen pair who appeared opposite each other in several films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "My Name Is Khan" and "Dilwale".

Kajol was last seen on screen in "Helicopter Eela" directed by Pradeep Sarkar.
