Dimple Hayathi Hopes To Break Her Spree Of Flops With Upcoming Project Dilmaar

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi did not have a good 2022 as her films Veeramae Vaagai Soodum and Khiladi failed to make a mark at the box office. Both movies were spearheaded by renowned names like Vishal and Ravi Teja, yet they failed to ensure footfall in theatres. Despite these failures, the diva has remained undeterred and is determined to make a strong comeback. Currently, she is shooting for M Chandramouli-directorial Dilmaar, and hopes that this film will break her spree of flops.

In Dilmaar, Dimple will be seen alongside some revered names like Ram Gowda and Aditi Prabhudeva. Makers have only released its teaser as of now, according to which it seems that the film will be a gangster drama. Viewers were stunned to see Ram depicting a ruthless criminal in it.

Users have appreciated Radhan’s background score, M Chandramouli’s power-packed dialogues and the high-octane action sequences directed by Mass Mada in this teaser.

Apart from Dimple, Ram and Aditi, Dilmaar boasts a stellar cast, which includes Sharath Lohitashwa, Govinde Gowda and Ashok. Shekar, Dhool Prakash, Naveendra, Raghu, Srivi and Manju will also be seen in pivotal roles in Dilmaar. According to some users, Dilmaar’s concept feels quite similar to the KGF franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Dimple also hogs the limelight often for her glamorous photoshoots. A cursory glance at her Instagram will reveal that the diva knows how to make her fans’ heads turn with her sartorial choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimple Hayathi (@dimplehayathi)

In a recent photoshoot, the Eureka actress looks ethereal in a light blue suit. She lets her hair loose in soft waves and complemented her look with earrings. The actress charmed fans with her million-dollar smile. Dimple captioned the photo, “Love me like you do ”. Viewers were left swooning over the picture and showered her with compliments. A fan wrote, “Yes I Really Love you Love You So much ️️️I Love You Hayathi gaaru”.

