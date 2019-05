Dimple Kapadia Back to Dabangg Fold, Set To Play Salman Khan's Mother

Diple Kapadia was seen as Naini Devi in Salman Khan's popular action film franchise Dabangg. The actress essayed the role of Chulbul Pandey's (played by Khan) mother. While, in the first part, she is killed by the film's antagonist Sonu Sood, in the second part, there is just a mention of her while there was no screen time given to her.However, if the latest reports are to go by, Dimple will be part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. Kapadia will reprise her role as Salman's onscreen mother.Apart from Kapadia, Dabangg 3 will also bring back its other old characters-- Sonakshi Sinha as Chulbul’s wife- Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s brother Makhanchand Pandey or Makkhi and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. Meanwhile, as far as villains go, Nikitin Dheer and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will take the center stage.As per reports, Sudeep plays a goon in the film and will be seen in an intense, larger-than-life face-off with Salman. He also revealed that he and Salman Khan will be seen fighting bare-chested in the climax of Prabhudheva directed Dabangg 3, which will release this Christmas. Reportedly, the villain’s track is more of a parallel lead in the upcoming action cop drama.Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 is also going to launch Salman's friend, filmmaker-actor, Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami.Meanwhile, Kapadia surprised Indian fans with the announcement of her Hollywood project in collaboration with filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Titled, Tenet, Dimple Kapadia is said to feature in a pivotal role in the film. However, not much about is known about Kapadia's part as of now.Follow @News18Movies for more