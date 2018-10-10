Dimple Kapadia dancing to a song from Bobby in Italy is all heart. Watch video

The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow - Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit #MamaMia https://t.co/dDvC2naZVi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 9, 2018

After wrapping up the shoot of Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer, Akshay Kumar is currently in Italy on a short vacation with his wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia.Informing his fans about his quick vacay, the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo in which he, Twinkle and Nitara are looking at the stunning Mediterranean coastline from behind a glass window.“Had a few days to spare, took off on a super quick and short vacation with the family because when you reflect back life happens in all these little moments ❤️ #SanFruttuoso #ItalianRiviera (sic),” he captioned the image.Now, the Gold actor has shared a delightful video of Dimple dancing on the streets of an obscure Italian town to the signature tune of her film Bobby, played by a man on his accordion.Known for her free-spiritedness, Dimple is seen dancing with a happy abandon in the video."When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly (sic)," Akshay captioned it.Watch it here:Notably, Dimple made her big Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in 1973 with Raj Kapoor’s blockbuster film Bobby.Twinkle retweeted the short clip, which has been viewed over 1.19 million times on Instagram in less than 14 hours.“The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow - Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit #MamaMia (sic),” she captioned it.Now viral, the video has got a thumbs up from several celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra.