Dimple Kapadia Has Begun Filming Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, See Her First Look in Leaked Photos

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine in important roles.

Updated:July 29, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Dimple Kapadia Has Begun Filming Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, See Her First Look in Leaked Photos
Dimple Kapadia with Christopher Nolan. (Image: Twitter)
Dimple Kapadia was recently spotted shooting in Estonia for Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited forthcoming film Tenet.

In the pictures leaked from the film’s set, which are now doing rounds on social media, the veteran actress looks stunning in a formal white outfit paired with a shawl draped on the side. Walking beside Nolan, Kapadia sports a thick mop of grey hair tired neatly in a bun and looks engrossed in a conversation with the filmmaker, who in one photo, is smiling at her with one arm around her shoulder. In another, he is sipping from his thermos flask.

Other leaked pictures show other actors shooting for the film, which is expected to be another high-concept mind-bending cinematic experience from Nolan.

An action epic revolving around international espionage, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries, including India, where the crew will most likely shoot in South Bombay around the Gateway of India, the Taj Hotel and Colaba Causeway.

Nolan is reportedly directing the film from his own original screenplay, and will make use of both IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, Tenet is slated to release on July 17, 2020.

It is being shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, who has previously worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk. The background score, meanwhile, is being designed by Grammy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. 

