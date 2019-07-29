Dimple Kapadia Has Begun Filming Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, See Her First Look in Leaked Photos
Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine in important roles.
Dimple Kapadia with Christopher Nolan. (Image: Twitter)
Dimple Kapadia was recently spotted shooting in Estonia for Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited forthcoming film Tenet.
In the pictures leaked from the film’s set, which are now doing rounds on social media, the veteran actress looks stunning in a formal white outfit paired with a shawl draped on the side. Walking beside Nolan, Kapadia sports a thick mop of grey hair tired neatly in a bun and looks engrossed in a conversation with the filmmaker, who in one photo, is smiling at her with one arm around her shoulder. In another, he is sipping from his thermos flask.
Christopher Nolan & Dimple Kapadia on set todayhttps://t.co/97zmLc9nxd #TENET pic.twitter.com/pN9qeGSi7f— ibabysky (@Ibabysky) July 27, 2019
FIRST LOOK at Dimple Kapadia on the set of #Tenet, with lead John David Washington, Christopher Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema. They’re using Panavision 65mm cameras here. Based on the set videos from Tallinn, I suspect the action scenes are shot in IMAX and the rest is 65mm film. pic.twitter.com/U8jZISJGv0— Adam Khan (@AdamKhan100) July 27, 2019
Nolan reverted back to the Panavision 65mm cameras for big dialogue scenes #Tenet pic.twitter.com/16grYmw4Ff— Warga Emas 🔰 (@iamaniff) July 27, 2019
Other leaked pictures show other actors shooting for the film, which is expected to be another high-concept mind-bending cinematic experience from Nolan.
Christopher Nolan's new movie "TENET" logo been revealed. Another mind blowing gem? "TENƎꓕ" pic.twitter.com/lzoqaCdNIf— #D10S 🇩🇿🎗️ (@_ItsKarim) July 26, 2019
Potential Spoilers: Today is Christopher Nolan's last day of shooting Tenet on Laagna Road. #Tenet pic.twitter.com/cjRRgDYn5T— Warga Emas 🔰 (@iamaniff) July 25, 2019
#Tenet pic.twitter.com/3VRwjtSB9i— Warga Emas 🔰 (@iamaniff) July 28, 2019
Christopher Nolan use Pirita as last shooting location. #Tenet pic.twitter.com/q2YfDmU0Zt— Warga Emas 🔰 (@iamaniff) July 28, 2019
An action epic revolving around international espionage, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries, including India, where the crew will most likely shoot in South Bombay around the Gateway of India, the Taj Hotel and Colaba Causeway.
Nolan is reportedly directing the film from his own original screenplay, and will make use of both IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, Tenet is slated to release on July 17, 2020.
It is being shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, who has previously worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk. The background score, meanwhile, is being designed by Grammy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.
