Dimple Kapadia Quashes Hospitalisation Rumours, Says 'I am Alive and Kicking'

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna was snapped outside a hospital on Saturday, making many believe that her mother Dimple Kapadia was hospitalised. When IANS contacted Dimple, the veteran actress laughed away the rumours.

"I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalised. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes," Dimple told IANS.

In a recent interview with IANS, the actress had spoken about her unusual film choices. "It's a mental frame of mind," she said, adding, "I was never a Mills and Boon kind of a person. I was never a chiffon and satin person. I am always a cotton person. It's just the way I am. I get attracted to different things. I have a different take on everything. I like to do different things. I don't like the regular stuff."

On the work front, the 62-year-old will be seen in Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's action drama Tenet, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, John Washington David, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and more.

Dimple was launched in showbiz by late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor when she was just 16. She had played the title role in the teen romance Bobby in 1973, which became one of her biggest films. In that same year, she married superstar Rajesh Khanna and retired from acting.

She later returned to acting in 1984 after her separation from Rajesh. She was seen in films like Saagar, Kaash, Drishti, Lekin... and Rudaali amongst many more.

