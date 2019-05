Dimple Kapadia Set to Feature in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Release Date Announced

Christopher Nolan's upcoming venture has received a title--Tenet-- and a surprise for Indian audiences is that the auteur's upcoming film will also feature Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role, the nature of which is not certain at the moment.Nolan's upcoming project, which follows his critically acclaimed and commercially well received war-drama Dunkirk- will feature a variety of cast, as opposed to regular white leading males, who starred in his previous outings. In fact, Tenet will have an international ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington's son John David.Read: In A First Ever, Christopher Nolan's New Film To Have a Non-White Lead: Report It was earlier reported that Nolan's upcoming venture will be led by a non-black actor, a first for the renowned filmmaker. John David, who last featured in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, will indeed play the lead role in Tenet.An official press release of the plot summary, quoted by screencrush.com , states about Tenet: Tenet, which is being filmed on location across seven contries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan is directing from his own original screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. The international ensemble cast is led by John David Washington and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.As per latest developments, the cinematographer on the film is Hoyte Van Hoytema, who shot Interstellar and Dunkirk with Nolan and the background the score is being designed by the Grammy Award winning composer Ludwig Göransson. Tenet opens in theaters on July 17, 2020.Follow @News18Movies for more