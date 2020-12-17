Dimple Kapadia Starts Shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Pathan'?

After Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan is anticipated to play lead in actioner Pathan. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the project, it is said that SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be part of this YRF-produced venture, which may also be part of a larger universe of action films that include Ek Tha Tiger, War and other franchises too. Meanwhile, Pathan is said to be an espionage-thriller.

Now, news has surfaced that actress Dimple Kapadia has started filming for the movie. A Mid-day report stated that Dimple Kapadia began shooting for Pathan earlier this week. A source close to the Tenet actress told the website, "Dimple has been flooded with offers post her appearance in Tenet. She loved the script of Pathan and immediately agreed to be part of the film."

The source further revealed, "She plays a RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) officer who helps Shah Rukh's undercover agent in his mission. She has a 20-day schedule in Mumbai."

Apart from Pathan, Dimple has another project in her kitty, titled Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Tenet as Priya. The movie was helmed by acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan and is currently running in cinema halls in India. It stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in lead roles.