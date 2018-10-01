English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
Watch Dimple Kapadia open up about Nana Patekar’s ‘dark side’.
Dimple Kapadia with daughter Twinkle Khanna. (Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna)
Loading...
An eight year old video has resurfaced on the web in which Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia is talking about Nana Patekar’s ‘dark side’. Earlier, actress Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.
The 53-second clip features Dimple in a conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra. It is said that the interview was done ahead of the release of 2010 film Tum Milo Toh Sahi.
In the video, which has now gone viral, when Anupama asks Dimple how it was to work with Nana after all these years, she calls him ‘obnoxious.’ When Anupama further asks if he was obnoxious in a good or a bad way, a visibly uncomfortable Dimple tries to avoid a direct answer before saying, “As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo (A hundred murders, everything is forgiven. In fact, take my life too). That's the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side...the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside (sic)."
Dimple and Nana have starred together in several films including Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Angaar (1992), Krantiveer (1994) and Welcome Back (2015).
Watch the video here:
The 53-second clip features Dimple in a conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra. It is said that the interview was done ahead of the release of 2010 film Tum Milo Toh Sahi.
In the video, which has now gone viral, when Anupama asks Dimple how it was to work with Nana after all these years, she calls him ‘obnoxious.’ When Anupama further asks if he was obnoxious in a good or a bad way, a visibly uncomfortable Dimple tries to avoid a direct answer before saying, “As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo (A hundred murders, everything is forgiven. In fact, take my life too). That's the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side...the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside (sic)."
Dimple and Nana have starred together in several films including Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Angaar (1992), Krantiveer (1994) and Welcome Back (2015).
Watch the video here:
Nana Patekar's "dark side" has always been an open secret in Bollywood.— Od (@odshek) September 28, 2018
Dimple Kapadia said this 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/9hbd0WmcZo
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Messi is Always to Blame': Maradona Advises Argentina Star Against Return to National Team
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...