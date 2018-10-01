Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video

Nana Patekar's "dark side" has always been an open secret in Bollywood.



Dimple Kapadia said this 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/9hbd0WmcZo — Od (@odshek) September 28, 2018

An eight year old video has resurfaced on the web in which Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia is talking about Nana Patekar’s ‘dark side’. Earlier, actress Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.The 53-second clip features Dimple in a conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra. It is said that the interview was done ahead of the release of 2010 film Tum Milo Toh Sahi.In the video, which has now gone viral, when Anupama asks Dimple how it was to work with Nana after all these years, she calls him ‘obnoxious.’ When Anupama further asks if he was obnoxious in a good or a bad way, a visibly uncomfortable Dimple tries to avoid a direct answer before saying, “As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo (A hundred murders, everything is forgiven. In fact, take my life too). That's the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side...the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside (sic)."Dimple and Nana have starred together in several films including Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Angaar (1992), Krantiveer (1994) and Welcome Back (2015).Watch the video here: