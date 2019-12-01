Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Passes Away at 80
Betty was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with respiratory disorder and had been in the hospital for over 20 days.
Betty was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with respiratory disorder and had been in the hospital for over 20 days.
Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia passed away at the age of 80 Saturday night, a report confirms. Betty was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with respiratory disorder and had been in the hospital for over 20 days.
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Simple Kapadia’s son Karan Kapadia were spotted outside the hospital yesterday.
View this post on Instagram
#AkshayKumar #twinklekhanna #karankapadia at Hinduja hospital. #bettykapadia #rip 🙏
View this post on Instagram
#AkshayKumar #twinklekhanna #karankapadia #dimplekapadia today at Hinduja hospital after the demise of #bettykapadia #rip 🙏
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
Recently, the entire family, including Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar had celebrated Betty’s 80th birthday in Shilim, Pune. Twinkle had also shared a few pictures from birthday on social media. Her birthday post read, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter. #ShilimDiaries”
View this post on Instagram
Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries
Earlier, it was wrongly reported by some websites that Dimple Kapadia was hospitalised, after Twinkle and Akshay had been spotted outside hospital. However, the actress had later clarified that she was alive and kicking, and that it was her mother who was unwell and needed prayers and best wishes.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Passes Away at 80
- Indian-Origin Researcher Creates Biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Material From Banana Plant
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.