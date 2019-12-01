Take the pledge to vote

Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Passes Away at 80

Betty was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with respiratory disorder and had been in the hospital for over 20 days.

Updated:December 1, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia passed away at the age of 80 Saturday night, a report confirms. Betty was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with respiratory disorder and had been in the hospital for over 20 days.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Simple Kapadia’s son Karan Kapadia were spotted outside the hospital yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

#AkshayKumar #twinklekhanna #karankapadia at Hinduja hospital. #bettykapadia #rip 🙏

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Recently, the entire family, including Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar had celebrated Betty’s 80th birthday in Shilim, Pune. Twinkle had also shared a few pictures from birthday on social media. Her birthday post read, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter. #ShilimDiaries”

View this post on Instagram

Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Earlier, it was wrongly reported by some websites that Dimple Kapadia was hospitalised, after Twinkle and Akshay had been spotted outside hospital. However, the actress had later clarified that she was alive and kicking, and that it was her mother who was unwell and needed prayers and best wishes.

