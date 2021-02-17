Dinesh Vijan Confirms 'Horror Universe' Consisting of Stree, Roohi, Mujha and Bhediya

Dinesh Vijan, who is producing another horror-comedy titled Roohi, talked about his upcoming 'horror universe' in a recent interview. The trailer of Roohi released on Tuesday and quickly went viral on social media. Vijan had previously produced the superhit film Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the cinematic universe, Vijan said, “The universe will conspire to bring all the stories together. The writing on Roohi started much before Stree released, and if you ask me, Roohi is Stree’s crazier sister. That’s the only similarity, but it’s a very nuanced film. The pressure of universe is not on Roohi as the idea is that each film has to work on its own and then taken forward. All my horror comedies will start connecting to each other at a latter stage and we will do larger things in it. We are right now taking baby steps.”

Vijan said that the Stree story will play out across four films. He said that they doing a film called Mujha, which is the prequel to Stree and tells the story of ghost in the 2018 film. He added that the film will go on the floors in September, and sometime next year, the untitled Stree sequel will happen. He said that all four films will be independent entities which will co-exist in the horror universe. He said that they will first tell the story of the ghost in Stree and then the films will interact with each other.

He also confirmed the monster comedy Bhediya, which will reportedly star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. "We are starting a film called Bhediya next week, and that’s a monster comedy. So even that will find a way into the universe, but first, they all need to make their presence felt individually before becoming a part of something larger," he added.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles.