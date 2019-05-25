Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Dinker Sharma to Play Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh's '83, Here's all We Know About the Film's Cast So Far

TV actor Dinker Sharma has joined the cast of director Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83. He completes the squad that won the cricket world cup in 1983.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dinker Sharma to Play Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh's '83, Here's all We Know About the Film's Cast So Far
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83, based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, has roped in TV actor Dinker Sharma to play cricketer Kirti Azad. He was a right-hand batsman and an offspinner in the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

While the cast of '83 has now moved on to the next schedule of shooting in London, the final list of the cast makes us eagerly await the movie's release. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Indian World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev.

Here's a list of other actors of '83 who will be playing the role of lead cricketers of World Cup winning Indian Cricket Team.

1. Nishant Dahhiya: Nishant, who was last seen in Kedarnath, will be playing Roger Binny. The cricket all-rounder became the highest wicket-taker (18 wickets) in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

2. Tahir Rj Bhasin: Known for his negative role in Mardaani, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will be in the character of former ace batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

3. Saqib Saleem: Huma Qureshi's younger brother will be portraying the role of Mohinder Amarnath, popularly known as Lala Amarnath, who was the first post-Independence captain of India.

4. Ammy Virk: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk will be seen as Balwinder Sandhu, the former medium pace bowler who could swing the ball and was a useful batsman to Indian Cricket Team.

5. Jiiva: Kollywood actor Jiiva will be playing the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth, also known as K Srikkanth, who scored the crucial 38 runs in 1983 World Cup final.

6. Sahil Khattar: The YouTube star Sahil Khattar will be seen as Syed Kirmani, the Indian wicket-keeper at 1983 World Cup.

7. Chirag Patil: Marathi actor Chirag Patil will be portraying the role of his dad Sandeep Patil, a hard-hitting middle order batsman and an occasional medium pace bowler at the '83 World Cup.

8. Adinath Kothare: Marathi actor-director Adinath Kothare will be seen as Dilip Vengsarkar, one of the indisputably premier batsmen of the former Indian cricket team.

9. Dhairya Karwa: Dhairya Karwa, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will be next seen in '83 as Ravi Shastri, the current head coach of Indian National cricket team.

10. Jatin Sarna: Sacred Games' Bunty aka Jatin Sarna will be playing the role of Yashpal Sharma, a middle order batsman who helped in India's victory at 1983 World Cup.

11. Harrdy Sandhu: Popular singer Harrdy Sandhu will be seen as Madan Lal, whose bowling helped Kapil Dev take the crucial wicket of Vivian Richards in the World Cup finale.

12. R Badree: South star R Badree has been roped in to play Sunil Valson, the only Indian player in the 1983 Cricket World Cup squad who did not play a single match.

13. Pankaj Tripathi: Sacred Games and Mirzapur fame Pankaj Tripathi will be the 1983 World Cup Indian team coach Man Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram