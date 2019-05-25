Dinker Sharma to Play Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh's '83, Here's all We Know About the Film's Cast So Far

Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83, based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, has roped in TV actor Dinker Sharma to play cricketer Kirti Azad. He was a right-hand batsman and an offspinner in the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.While the cast of '83 has now moved on to the next schedule of shooting in London, the final list of the cast makes us eagerly await the movie's release. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Indian World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev.Here's a list of other actors of '83 who will be playing the role of lead cricketers of World Cup winning Indian Cricket Team.1. Nishant Dahhiya: Nishant, who was last seen in Kedarnath, will be playing Roger Binny. The cricket all-rounder became the highest wicket-taker (18 wickets) in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.2. Tahir Rj Bhasin: Known for his negative role in Mardaani, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will be in the character of former ace batsman Sunil Gavaskar.3. Saqib Saleem: Huma Qureshi's younger brother will be portraying the role of Mohinder Amarnath, popularly known as Lala Amarnath, who was the first post-Independence captain of India.4. Ammy Virk: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk will be seen as Balwinder Sandhu, the former medium pace bowler who could swing the ball and was a useful batsman to Indian Cricket Team.5. Jiiva: Kollywood actor Jiiva will be playing the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth, also known as K Srikkanth, who scored the crucial 38 runs in 1983 World Cup final.6. Sahil Khattar: The YouTube star Sahil Khattar will be seen as Syed Kirmani, the Indian wicket-keeper at 1983 World Cup.7. Chirag Patil: Marathi actor Chirag Patil will be portraying the role of his dad Sandeep Patil, a hard-hitting middle order batsman and an occasional medium pace bowler at the '83 World Cup.8. Adinath Kothare: Marathi actor-director Adinath Kothare will be seen as Dilip Vengsarkar, one of the indisputably premier batsmen of the former Indian cricket team.9. Dhairya Karwa: Dhairya Karwa, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will be next seen in '83 as Ravi Shastri, the current head coach of Indian National cricket team.10. Jatin Sarna: Sacred Games' Bunty aka Jatin Sarna will be playing the role of Yashpal Sharma, a middle order batsman who helped in India's victory at 1983 World Cup.11. Harrdy Sandhu: Popular singer Harrdy Sandhu will be seen as Madan Lal, whose bowling helped Kapil Dev take the crucial wicket of Vivian Richards in the World Cup finale.12. R Badree: South star R Badree has been roped in to play Sunil Valson, the only Indian player in the 1983 Cricket World Cup squad who did not play a single match.13. Pankaj Tripathi: Sacred Games and Mirzapur fame Pankaj Tripathi will be the 1983 World Cup Indian team coach Man Singh.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)