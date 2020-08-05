Dino Morea Denies Hosting Sushant Singh Rajput At House Party: Do Not Drag My Name Into This

Actor Dino Morea rubbished reports that claimed he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests.

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this," Dino wrote on his official Twitter handle, @DinoMorea9.

The actor's tweet came in reaction to former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane telling the media that Dino had played host to Sushant and a "politician" at a party he organised at his residence on June 13, the day before Sushant's death.

With his clarification tweet, Dino attached a news channel clip of Rane at the briefing. In the clip, it has been mentioned that after starting off at Dino's place, the party had moved to Sushant's apartment in Bandra.

Sushant was found dead inside his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Investigation into the case is still on, with Mumbai Police and Bihar Police probing the case.