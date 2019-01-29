LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Dino Morea is All Set to Return to Bollywood after 9 Years, Will Also Star in a Web Series

Dino Morea is known for acting in films like Raaz and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

News18.com

January 29, 2019
The last Bollywood film that he starred in was Priyanka Chopra’s 2010 dud Pyaar Impossible! but now after a hiatus of almost a decade, Dino Morea is gearing up to get back in action. He will be producing two films, act in one of them and in a web series.

On being away from the movies for so long, he told Hindustan Times, “I did have offers coming my way but the roles didn’t make any sense [to me], which is why I didn’t feel excited at all. If I did any of those not-so-good films, I would have been instantly called a flop actor. There was no point in digging your own grave.

“Everyone liked my debut film, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999) but then when my later films didn’t do well, I was called a bad actor. People correlate your skill with a hit or flop. So, I decided to wait till a good opportunity comes knocking at my door.”

He may not have been at the heart of things for a while now but Morea says he has kept himself updated with the goings on. “You just keep yourself updated, stay connected and do your networking well enough to stay relevant. Insecurities did creep in and there was a time when I was going to say yes to crappy films, but then soon, I got back to my senses. And during the time I was not working, I took workshops to better my skills,” he said.

