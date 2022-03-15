Dino Morea on Facing Rejections: 'Being Good-looking Sometimes Works Against You in Bollywood'

People think one needs good looks to get a chance to be in films. However, this is not true in the case of Dino Morea, at least that’s what he believes. The actor started his acting career two decades ago but feels he was not given enough films due to his good looks. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that many people didn’t cast him in their films as he was “good looking," which he thinks is quite “bizarre."

Dino has stepped into the world of acting again after many years with the web series The Empire. At the age of 46, he finally got a project that changed the audience and filmmakers’ perceptions about him. During the interview, Dino candidly told the news portal that some casting directors gave excuses that sounded off to him. He said, “I just get the feedback from some that you are good-looking. I find it very bizarre, what’s my look got to do with casting me in a certain character. Just cast me. I can change my look. People just never saw me beyond my looks. Being good-looking sometimes works against you in Bollywood.”

Further, he talked about the structure of Bollywood and how the film industry is only behind 12 actors, which he did not name. He feels that casting them is because of the reason that they can make a movie hit. However, according to Dino, if a movie is good, it will grab the attention of the audience eventually. He expressed his desire to work with good directors in the interview.

Talking about his latest web series, Dino is confident that he proved people wrong who rejected him for his looks. He even thanked people who cast him in the role for at least giving him the chance. He is getting positive feedback about his role in the series and many directors are changing their views about him from a guy next door to someone who can act in any character.

On the work front, Dino is in no hurry to sign films or series as he wants to do quality work only. However, he has two Telugu movies lined up.

