Dino Morea Opens up on His Current Equation with Ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has charmed many with his looks and acting chops. During his early days in the industry, the actor had made headlines for his relationship with actress Bipasha Basu. In a recent interview, Morea said that from Raaz to Gunaah nothing really changed between his equation with Bipasha and will never change. He also talked about his latest show, The Empire that recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar, and the backlash the historical web series is facing.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Morea recalled that he started dating Bipasha when the two were shooting for Raaz. However, their relationship could not work out. He said that later by the time Gunaah was offered, the couple had split but they both wanted to be professional on the sets of the film and in the industry. Morea stated that he and Bipasha did not let their personal relationship come in between their work. He believes that they handled everything very professionally. Raaz and Gunaah were released in the same year, 2002.

Terming his equation with Bipasha “great,” Morea said that the two respect each other and are very friendly. “We don’t talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful,” he added.

Morea’s latest appearance as Shaybani Khan in The Empire, is being widely appreciated by his fans and critics, however, a group of people had also demanded a ban on the web series. They believe that The Empire, created by Nikkhil Advani, “glorifies Mughals”.

The actor said that he did not think once that there will be any backlash when he took up the project and the character of Shaybani Khan. He pointed out that the web series, in the first place, is based on a book and there is a lot of fiction. Morea said that the web series is not a biopic of anyone, instead its just a drama as the makers aimed to create a saga of an era that existed 600 years ago. “The story showcased in The Empire took place in another country Fergana, which is now Uzbekistan,” he added.

