Dipika Chikhlia Posts Pic with Arun Govil on Public Demand

TV actress Dipika Chikhlia shot to fame once again during the coronavirus lockdown as popular mythological series Ramayan made its comeback on television. The actress, who portrayed the role of Sita, shared many throwback stills and videos from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Now, Dipika aka Sita shared a recent picture of her with co-actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the show. She also added that the post was put out after several requests from their fans. “This picture I have posted due peoples demand all wanted me to post with Ramji also. ...I had a post with Laxman ji #faith#ram#sita#ramaya#ramji #ramayana #studio #zee#saregamapalilchamps #saturday #sunday #enjoy,” she wrote.

The picture, shared on Wednesday, was clicked during the team’s latest outing to the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Dipika posted a picture even during the visit, writing, “This is an odd picture with Ramayan and Mahabharat together ,also is anchor Manish Paul #ram #ramayan #ramayana #mahabharat #epic #tv #television #mythology #guess #show #channel #studio #work #lockdown #2020.”

The TV show Ramayan, which starred Dipika, Arun, Dara Singh, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Lalita Pawar turned out to be a great hit during the lockdown days. It managed to gather the highest public viewership after the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting decided to rerun the show to keep people together and safe at their homes.

Apart from it, the ministry also re-ran B R Chopra’s Mahabharata.