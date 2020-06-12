MOVIES

Dipika Chikhlia Remembers Encounter with 'Fat Snake' When Shooting for Ramayan

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramananda Sagar's Ramayan, shared a anecdote from set where they encountered a snake during shooting.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Queen Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared a specific memory from shooting an episode of the magnum opus. Taking to Instagram, Dipika posted that the cast had to "run for their lives" after an encounter with a "fat snake" above their heads.

The actress wrote on Instagram, “There is a story behind this scene ....so I shared ...we were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on...the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt ...he asked all the technicians also to clear the field ..sagar Saab was also wondering what happened ...and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life sooo many memories ....#memories#ramayan#sagarworld# tree#banyantree#snake#fear#phobia#umbergoan#studio#sets#actors#actress#costume (sic).”


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) on

On the work front, Dipika will be next seen in Sarojini, a biopic of freedom-fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu, who is known as the Nightingale of India.

