Dipika Chikhlia Shares Old Photo from the Sets of Ramayan

Dipika Chikhlia Shares Old Photo from the Sets of Ramayan

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who is famous for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, shared a photo from the sets of the mythological show.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who is famous for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, shared a photo from the sets of the mythological show.

The picture also features Arun Govil, who played Ram in the epic show, as both the two listen to the director’s instructions. The three onscreen brothers of Ram-- Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughna-- can also be seen in the background of the picture.

Dipika wrote, “Behind the camera” in the caption to the tweet.

Having first aired on DD National channel in the year 1987, Ramayan was directed, written as well as produced by Ramanand Sagar. The show’s popularity was such that the actors who played the lead characters, Ram, Sita and Lakshman (played by Sunil Lahri)became household names.

The three-decade-old show was brought back to the television during the nationwide lockdown, post which, the trio of Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri have again come to the spotlight. The three have raved up thousands of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Dipika is very active in communicating with her online community. The 54-year-old actor often shares throwback pictures from the days of Ramayan. Currently, Sita’s tale surrounding the upbringing of her sons Luv and Kush is being aired in Uttar Ramayan on DD National.

