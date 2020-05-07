Dipika Chikhlia to Play Sarojini Naidu in Biopic, Shares First Look Poster

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who shot to fame playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan all those years ago, will be back in a major role once again. She plays Sarojini Naidu in a biopic of the freedom fighter, titled Sarojini.

Dipika took to social media to share the first look poster of the film on Thursday. The poster features a side profile of the actress as Sarojini Naidu in a thoughtful mood. The tagline on the poster reads: "Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold story of the heroine of the independence movement)".

"#sarojininaidu...1st look....poster," she captioned the poster of the film, which is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra.

This is the first time a major film is being produced on the life of Sarojini Naidu, an important figure in the Indian independence movement.

Meanwhile, Ramayan, a show re-telecast almost three decades later, has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world.

On the reason behind the smashing success, she had said: "I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is -- it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that 'now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic'."

"I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That's how I see it," she had added.

