Dipika Chikhlia, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anup Jalota Felicitated by Maharashtra Governor

A few veteran stars were felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Koshiyari in Mumbai recently. Among the honorees were Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia, legendary singers Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota. Chikhlia shared a photograph from the event held in Raj Bhavan on Instagram. In the photo, Chikhlia, who essayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological show, is dressed in a lovely printed saree.

While Sanu wore kurta pyjama, Narayan opted for a grey coloured formal suit. Jalota got dressed in a silk sherwani and a shawl for the ceremony. Chikhlia looked happy to be conferred with the title, Made In India Icons 2021. “Felicitated by the governor Shri Bhagat Koshiyariji in Raj bhavan Mumbai along with many dignitaries. Udit Narayan ji, Anup Jalota ji, Kumar Sanu ji,” she wrote.

Chikhlia will soon feature in a mythological series. For the same, she has united with Ramanand Sagar Production after several years. During an interaction with IndiaToday last month, she revealed she will be playing Vaishno Devi's mother Maharani Vijaya in the upcoming series, Jai Maa Vaishno Devi. “It's a 10-episode web series but they haven't yet sold it to any OTT platforms,” she was quoted as saying.

Chikhlia, who has been away from the small screen for a while now, doesn’t mind making a comeback to television if she gets a good offer. "I would like to do something very different from what I played, but still very respectable,” she expressed. She confessed that she is not a fan of Indian television anymore. She feels current actors make a 'mockery of performances'. The actress said that the production and the sets are good, but there is a lack in performances.

Chikhlia was also shooting for a film earlier this year. She will play the role of Guru Mata in the upcoming film, Hindutva. The Karan Razdar directorial also stars Ashiesh Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria.

