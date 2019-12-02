Take the pledge to vote

Dipika Kakar Accuses Airline Of Unprofessional Behavior

Dipika Kakar's flight got delayed by an hour but the crew did not make announcements. She was travelling to Lucknow from Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:December 2, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Dipika Kakar/ Instagram

Actress Dipika Kakar has slammed the crew of a commercial airline over unprofessional behavior.

Dipika on Sunday took to Instagram and shared her ordeal while travelling to Lucknow from Mumbai on a GoAir flight, in a lengthy note. She added that the flight got delayed by an hour but the crew did not make announcements.

She wrote: "Wow GoAir !! We are on board.. your flight G82610 45 minutes late. I ask your crew they don't know the reason of delay yet, I ask your ground staff ..he says the pilot is not available, and we will still take 20 minutes more, nobody has the courtesy of informing the passengers or making an announcement when the ground staff knows the flight is going to be at least 1 hour delayed. The in-flight crew says they are not authorized to make an announcement... then who will inform the passengers? So it's past 45 minutes now and we are still waiting. Great going guys, very professional I must say," she ended the note with sarcastic remarks.

dipika kakar

Dipika was travelling with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba.

On the work front, Dipika is currently playing the lead role in the television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Last year, she won Bigg Boss 12.

