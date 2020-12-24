Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrate Sister Saba Ibrahim's Birthday

Popular TV couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all hearts. On December 23, Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim turned a year older and the couple made sure that she feels like a princess on her special day. In order to kick start the celebration, the much-in-love duo danced to the tunes of 'Happy Happy Birthday To You' as the birthday girl walked down the stairs.

From the video that has been shared by the doting brother, one can see that Saba is thoroughly enjoying herself. The birthday girl is clad in a beautiful green-coloured gown while her brother is seen wearing a black and red hoodie with a pair of black track pants. Dipika too is seen dancing and clapping along on the number.

Captioning the love filled video, Shoaib wrote, "Tumhe dekh kar haste hai hum, tum hi toh ho humari zindagi Happy birthday shalu @saba_ka_jahaan Allah khush rakhe humesha yahi dua hai Dher sara pyar is bhai ki taraf se."

In a subsequent post, Shoaib shared a snap with the birthday girl. The adorable photo features the brother-sister duo sitting together in an outdoor space. Saba is also holding a peach colour balloon that reads 'Saba's Birthday'. People in most of the comments have extended their birthday wishes to Saba. Some people have written, 'Mashallah', and have also dropped red heart emojis and heart eye emojis.

Dipika has also taken to her Instagram stories to wish her sister-in-law. She has shared a picture in which the actress can be seen sitting right next to Saba with her hand on her shoulders. The photo also features a gorgeous pink coloured cake. She has captioned the photo as, “It’s my doll’s birthday.”

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/ms.dipika/ 2470298293083978539/

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry and keep fans entertained on social media with their love-filled posts.