Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to Recreate Their Chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka Sequel

Popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka is getting a sequel, and the show’s original stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will be making an appearance in it. Fans will once again get to see their chemistry as Simar and Prem in the sequel, albeit for a short period of time.

A few days back, Dipika had shared the teaser of the show and announced she is a part of it, surprising her fans. According to SpotboyE.com, not just Dipika but husband Shoaib will also be part of the show.

“Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts…. Are you ready…… Lets create magic again," she posted.

A source said that the show will start with the original Simar and Prem. Dipika and Shoaib have already started shooting for it. The story will then move ahead with the new star cast - Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar and Akash Jagga.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the popular daily show, became friends and eventually fell in love. After Dipika’s troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015 in a bitter divorce, dating rumours of Dipika and Shoaib started doing the rounds.

After Shoaib’s exit from the show, the two realized that they have true feelings for each other. Their fans get a glimpse of their adorable bond through their social media handles, vlogs and YouTube videos.