Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Travel By Train, Carry Home-made Food

Actors and couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by train. They took to their respective Instagram handles to share a few pictures from the trip. The couple also documented their journey in a vlog. The actress prepared chicken korma and bajre ki roti for them to eat during the journey. Shoaib also video-called his father and checked in on his physiotherapy sessions.

Fans praised the simplicity of the celebrity couple in the comments section of the YouTube video. “Accomplished yet down to earth, lovely couple! Haven’t you guys packed way too much for 5-6 days trip?!” one wrote. “Happy to see such a cute couple. Both of you, being celebs, you are traveling in train, it’s really an inspiration for others… Love you both, you are really down to earth,” another wrote.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the popular daily show, became friends and eventually fell in love. After Dipika’s troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015 in a bitter divorce, dating rumours of Dipika and Shoaib started doing the rounds. After Shoaib’s exit from the show, the two realized that they have true feelings for each other. Their fans get a glimpse of their adorable bond through their social media handles, vlogs and YouTube videos.

