Dipika Kakar and Sohaib Ibrahim Seek Blessings For 'Little One' As They Announce Pregnancy

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Sohaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram on Sunday and announced the same via a joint statement. They shared that they are ‘going to embrace parenthood soon’ and asked fans to shower their ‘little one’ with blessings.

“Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," the statement read. Along with the statement, Dipika and Sohaib also dropped a picture in which they were seen twinning in white. While they had their backs towards the camera, the two actors were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Soon after Dipika and Sohaib announced the good news, fans and friends took to the comment section congratulating the couple. While Sohaib’s sister Saba dropped a red heart emoji, Charu Asopa wrote, “Congratulations ❤️".

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. Prior to Sohaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson but the two parted ways in 2015. Dipika then fell in love with Sohaib and the two tied the knot on February 22, 2018.

In 2021, the rumours of Dipika and Sohaib expecting their first child together made headlines. However, back then, the actress laughed off rumours and said, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!”

On the work front, Dipika Kakar has been away from television for a long time now. She was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 in which she featured only in the initial episodes to introduce new characters. Instead, Dipika has now become a popular YouTuber where she shares a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life. On the other hand, Sohaib is currently seen in Ajooni.

Read all the Latest Movies News here