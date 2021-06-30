Dipika Kakar Breaks Silence on Leaving Sasural Simar Ka 2 in Just Two Months

Popular TV star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her role of a dutiful daughter-in-law, Simar Bhardwaj, in ‘Sasural Simar Ka.’ She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2011. It was one of the longest-running shows on Colors TV after Balika Vadhu. Seven years after it ended, she made her entry in the second season of the series that started in April this year. There had been reports doing the round that Dipika had come back on the show for limited episodes. Now, the actress has herself confirmed that her character’s track is over on the show.

In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, Dipika has opened up about the reason why she exited the popular show. She said, “My track was always going to be this long only. When Rashmi (producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it."

The actress further said that there was an emotional reason for doing the show. “Whoever I am today, it’s all because of Colors and Sasural Simar Ka. I got the opportunity to pay back, and in life, we don’t get this chance often. We need to give it our best, and I gave it my 200 percent, and I am very proud about it."

Dipika Kakar added that she’s currently on a break from work. Calling herself a “homely" person, Dipika said, “I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi ma’am called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty."

