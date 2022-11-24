Dipika Kakar Faces Backlash As She Asks Fan Not To Touch After She Falls, Netizens Say 'Itna Attitude!'

Dipika Kakar is a popular name on television who has featured in several superhit shows including Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum among others. Needless to say, the actress also enjoys a massive fan following. However, a video has surfaced on social media which has left netizens upset.

In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Dipika Kakar can be seen walking towards her car in black attire. The actress was surrounded by paps when she was about to collapse and fall. While one of the fans nearby tried to hold her to protect her from falling, Dipika seemingly did not like it. Even though it is not very clear what the actress said, looks like she asked him not to touch her. Watch the video here:

This has left netizens disappointed. Soon after the video was shared, several people reacted to it via the comment section. While some clarified that the man was only trying to help Dipika, others questioned her attitude. “Seriously he was trying to help… Usme bhi attitude," one of the fans wrote. “Bhai woh help kr rha tha itna bhi attitude ni dikhna chahiye (He was helping you. You must not have this much attitude)," another social media user wrote. “Woh Banda help kr raha tha. Why that reaction?" a third comment read. Another person shared, “He bloody saved her but she throws this attitude. Not worth helping them ever."

On the work front, Dipika Kakar has been away from television for a long time now. She was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 in which she featured only in the initial episodes to introduce new characters. Instead, Dipika has now become a popular YouTuber where she shares a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life.

