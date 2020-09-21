Dipika Kakar, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Enjoy Monsoon in Lonavala, See Pics

Actors and couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are currently in Lonavala, enjoying a small holiday with their family. The couple took to social media to share pictures from the location with their fans and followers.

Dipika took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the family holiday. "Rain welcoming us to our favourite place❤️," wrote the actress alongside the pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress can be seen sporting a white top and blue jeans.

Shoaib also took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the road trip. "Today’s good mood is sponsored by coffee☕️😉," he captioned the pictures. In the pictures, he can be seen in demin shirt and jeans.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of their show Sasural Simar Ka, where the two played lead roles opposite each other.

Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan Grover. The last episode was aired in March, 2020. On the other hand, Shoaib last featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show had Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma in the lead roles.