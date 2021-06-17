Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s Journey Comes To An End In Sasural Simar Ka 2

Television actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has made a place in the hearts of the people with her role of Simar Bhardwaj in the daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2011. It was one of the longest-running shows on Colors TV after Balika Vadhu. Seven years after it ended, she made her entry in the second season of the series that started in April this year. Only Dipika and Jayati Bhatia were retained from the first season while the rest of the cast is new.

Just like the previous season, the storyline of the current season is already grabbing all the attention and as usual Dipika’s performance has impressed the viewers.

However, now to the disappointment of fans, reports suggest that Dipika’s role has come to an end in the daily soap. Though there is no official confirmation on the same so far.

According to insider reports, it was decided in advance that Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim would not be a permanent part of the television soap opera. They were approached by the production only to play their role as Simar and Prem in the initial few episodes and attract the old audiences to the story.

From now on, the story of Choti Simar, played by Radhika Muthukumar, will move forward. Radhika is paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee. Apart from these two, the daily soap will also focus on the characters of Karan and Tanya Sharma.

Till now the story has shown that Aarav’s marriage was fixed with Reema but she leaves the wedding ceremony in the middle to rush for an audition. She makes Choti Simar wear her outfit and sit for the wedding in place of her. Later, when everyone gets to know the truth, they criticise Choti Simar. While Simar supports Choti Simar and tells Mataji that she is the perfect daughter-in-law, the latter insults her and throws her out of the house. According to the reports, this will be the end of Dipika’s character.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here