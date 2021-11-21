Dipika Kakar Pens Heartbreaking Note As Her Dog Cuddle Dies: 'Never Knew This Would Be Our Last Pic'

Dipika Kakar was inconsolable as she broke the news of her dog Cuddle’s death with fans. The actress shared the heartbreaking news through a video uploaded on her husband Sohaib Ibrahim’s official YouTube channel. In the video, both Dipika and Sohaib broke down in tears as they remembered Cuddle.

Dipika also took to Instagram to share her last picture with Cuddle along with an emotional note. She wrote: “I never knew this would be my last pic with him. This was just day before when I took him to the vet. He had come out from the Xray room and I was giving him a warm hug so that he wouldn’t feel scared… He wasnt keeping well for the last 1 year. In the last 2-3 days, the condition was difficult and yesterday was critical. He fought a lot and gave up at 3 this morning. He passed away."

Dipika and Sohaib’s fans were heartbroken to learn about Cuddle’s death. Cuddle would often feature in Dipika and Sohaib’s Vlogs and was quite popular among their fans. One fan wrote, “RIP cuddle! There’s no replacement for him! He’s still with you guys in the good memories he gave u all. Just remember if you’ll help or love other animals or stray dogs you’re helping or loving him! Your love is reaching to him!" Another said, “Cuddle was very strong… He will rest in peace seeing you guys leading a happy life. You have to stay strong for him and everyone around you."

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka and became friends and eventually fell in love. After Dipika’s troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015 in a bitter divorce, dating rumours of Dipika and Shoaib started doing the rounds. After Shoaib’s exit from the show, the two realised that they had true feelings for each other and got married eventually.

