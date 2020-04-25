Dipika Kakar Shares Joyous Ramadan Pic with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law

Television actress Dipika Kakar took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law on the auspicious occasion of Ramadan.

In the image, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress can be seen resting her head on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, while Shoaib can be found leaning on his wife and looking at his mother.

Captioning the image, Dipika wrote, “In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai.”

She added that her sister-in-law Saba was behind the lens and the family image was incomplete without her.

Apart from the family picture, Dipika also added another picture to her Insta story section along with her husband. In the picture, the 33-year-old actress can be seen clad in a white and pink coloured dress.

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in 2018. This is Dipika’s second marriage. Earlier, she was married to Raunak Samson.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which also starred Karan Grover. Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

