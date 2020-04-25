MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dipika Kakar Shares Joyous Ramadan Pic with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law

Dipika Kakar Shares Joyous Ramadan Pic with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law

Dipika Kakar took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law on the auspicious occasion of Ramadan.

Share this:

Television actress Dipika Kakar took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law on the auspicious occasion of Ramadan.

In the image, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress can be seen resting her head on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, while Shoaib can be found leaning on his wife and looking at his mother.

Captioning the image, Dipika wrote, “In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai.”

She added that her sister-in-law Saba was behind the lens and the family image was incomplete without her.

Apart from the family picture, Dipika also added another picture to her Insta story section along with her husband. In the picture, the 33-year-old actress can be seen clad in a white and pink coloured dress.

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in 2018. This is Dipika’s second marriage. Earlier, she was married to Raunak Samson.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which also starred Karan Grover. Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres