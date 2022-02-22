Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Drop Music Video 'Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan' To Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The two actors marked this special day by releasing their latest song which is titled Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. The song has been produced under their own production house, Qalb Productions and has been sung by Devrath Sharma. Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan celebrates the love story of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim and presents the love-filled chemistry between the two.

Dipika took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the song. Shoaib also shared the poster of the song and wrote, “4 years ago this day we gave our love a name… isiliye we decided to #celebratelove on the same day in a very special way ❤️ #happyanniversary bachcha @ms.dipika."

Watch Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s song here:

Fans and friends were quick to shower love on the couple and send them anniversary wishes. “Happy anniversary, aap dono happy raho always (Stay happy, always)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Happy anniversary to my favorite couple ever😍😍😍. May God bless you with more and more years of togetherness."

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other while working for their show Sasural Simar Ka. After dating each other for months, they tied the knot on 22 February 2018. They have worked together on several music videos so far. The two actors also run their separate YouTube channels. Talking about their love and wedding anniversary, Shoaib told Pinkvilla, “I feel in life, nothing is perfect. But to love the other persons’ imperfections takes you forward in the direction of being perfect. So we love each other, and we love each others’ flaws too, and that’s probably one of the reasons why our relationship even today is the same as it was some four-five years back.”

Dipika also talked about their bond and told the entertainment portal, “The friendship that we had, we still share that bond. Aaj bhi hum usi way mein masti bhi karte hai, ladte bhi hai, so that is still alive and it plays an important role in your life as partners."

In September last year, the reports of Dipika’s pregnancy also made headlines. However, the actor dismissed all such reports and laughted on it. “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!” she had said.

