Dipika Kakar Shows off Traditional Bangles on Eid Milad Un-Nabi with Husband Shaoib Ibrahim

TV actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim upload an adorable photo of them celebrating Eid Milad Un-Nabi together.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Dipika Kakar Shows off Traditional Bangles on Eid Milad Un-Nabi with Husband Shaoib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most-loved TV couples who are seen celebrating every festival with equal fervour. Be it Holi or Ramzan, Eid or Diwali, the couple participates with full zeal and shares their happy moments on social media. As the country celebrated Eid on November 10, the couple also took to Instagram to share the goodness around with their fans.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Dipika wrote, "Dressed in what I love for the evening of happiness!! Eid Mila-dun-Nabi Mubarak!!! (sic)"

Dipika can be seen wearing a beautiful pink and red suit with gota work done on it. Shoaib, on the other hand, is wearing a white kurta. The couple looked much in love as Dipika shows off her traditional green bangles in the picture. She has no makeup on but Dipika manages to look radiant in the photo. She also shared a glimpse of her complete Eid outfit in an Instagram story.

This is not the first time the couple has shown how adorable they are. A few days back, they greeted their fans on Diwali with a family picture. Dipika captioned it, "Wish you all a Very Happy Diwali from Us!!!"

The actress married Shoaib in February 2018 at his hometown Bhopal. The couple met on the sets of TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika is currently starring in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

