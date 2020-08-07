Dipika Kakar's Close Friend Shares Unseen Pictures Of the Actress From College Days

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar’s close friend Anusha Suresh dropped some unseen pictures of the actress from her college days. Dipika re-shared one of those pictures on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the picture the actress wrote, “hahaha Kahan se dhundh ke nikali yeh pic.”

Dipika’s close friend shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned them, “Bestie for life,” “My family,” and “My precious people.”

Recently, Dipika’s husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim baked a beautiful birthday cake for the actress and celebrated the occasion at home. Not just this, Shoaib also cooked Italian food for the birthday girl.

Dipika penned a love-filled note for Shoaib for all his efforts, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you've done this; Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me........," the actress wrote in her note.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of their show Sasural Simar Ka, where the two played lead roles opposite each other.