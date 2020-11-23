Dipika Kakkar and Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Lost in Each Other's Eyes in This Picture

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a loved-filled picture with his wife, actress Dipika Kakkar. In the picture, the couple can be seen lost in each other's eyes.

"Pure bliss ❤️...#shoaika," Shoaib wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. While Shoaib can be seen in shirt and ripped jeans, Dipika pairs her outfit with demin jacket.

Recently, Dipika had taken to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting a tattoo on her hand. In the photo, she is seen resting her head on her hand. She is wearing a denim jacket which she has paired up with a pair of big silver hoops and a fancy bracelet. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “The reason of all the Khushiyan in my life.” Shoaika is the couple name of Dipika and her husband Shoaib.

The two fell in love while they were a part of a popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. In the show, Dipika played the titular role of Simar and Shoaib essayed the role of Simar’s husband. The two got married in a fairytale wedding in Bhopal on February 22, 2018.