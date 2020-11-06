Dipika Kakkar and Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Vacation in Goa, See Pics

Actors and couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are currently vacationing in Goa. Shoaib took to Instagram to share a picture with Dipika, from the location.

"Ae yaar sun yaari teri mujhe zindagi se bhi pyari hai," he wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. In the picture, while Dipika can be seen in printed t-shirt and demin, Shoaib is in white and pink t-shirt and demin.

Dipika too, took to Instagram to share a picture from their trip together. "Har safar khubsoorat hai...Humsafar tum jo ho," she captioned the picture. In the picture, the couple is seen enjoying a sandwich and coffee.

Earlier, the couple had taken a trip to Lonavala with their family.

Shoaib and Dipika started dating after starring together in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple got married two years back, on February 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan Grover. The last episode was aired in March, 2020. On the other hand, Shoaib last featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show had Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma in the lead roles.