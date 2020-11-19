Dipika Kakkar Flaunts 'Shoaika' Tattoo, Calls it Her Reason for Happiness

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakkar has got ‘Shoaika’ tattooed on her hand. She can be seen flaunting the tattoo in a recent happy candid photo. The actress has revealed that Shoaika is the reason for all the happiness in her life.

In the Instagram photo, she is seen resting her head on her hand. Dipika is wearing a denim jacket which she has paired up with a pair of big silver hoops and a fancy bracelet. Captioning the happy photo, she wrote, “The reason of all the Khushiyan in my life.”

Her fans on Instagram have showered all their love on the post by commenting things like ‘Lovely’, ‘Mashaallah’, ‘Bless You’ among other things. Some people have shown their affection by dropping red heart and pink heart emojis. However, a couple of fans have asked in the comments if the tattoo is permanent or temporary.

Shoaika is the couple name of Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo fell in love while they were a part of a popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. In the show, Dipika played the titular role of Simar and Shoaib essayed the role of Simar’s husband. The duo got married in a fairytale wedding in Bhopal on February 22, 2018.

The couple have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. They more than often share pictures together with either loved-filled captions or with fun and witty posts. Recently, the couple shared a picture with each other on the occasion of Diwali. In the snap, the much in love couple can be seen happily posing in their balcony. The house has been decorated with yellow fairy lights. In the picture, Shoaib is sporting a printed black kurta pyjama, while Dipika is wearing a golden suit with a pair of heavy earrings.

Captioning the post, Dipika said, “happy diwaliii everyone !!! stay safe stay happy.. love you all.”

Shoaib on the other hand captioned his post as, “Happy diwali to all khush rahiye, pyar baatiye, apna khayal rakhiye…With love from Shoaika.”

Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan Grover. The last episode was aired in March, 2020. On the other hand, Shoaib last featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show had Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma in the lead roles.