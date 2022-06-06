Dipika Kakkar On How Mother-In-Law Helped After PCOS Diagnosis: ‘She Would Send Food, Tea Everyday’

Sasaural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) very recently. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that her long working hours took a tool on her body, and she had never thought she could have this problem. However, it was her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law Saba who took care of her during this period.

Talking to ETimes, Dipika revealed, “I developed PCOS very recently. I never knew I had this problem. When we are shooting we don’t realise the long shooting hours. Kab 12 hours 15 ho jaate the pata he nahi chalta tha. During that time my mother-in-law played an important role. My mother stays in Pune. So Ammi made sure that I get a tiffin every day and I eat ghar ka khana. There was a point when my body had totally given up when I was shooting for Simar. I shot for that show for 6 years. It takes a toll on your body. She would send food and tea every day without fail. Whether it’s the quantity or I have roti with ghee or not, Ammi and Saba would take care of everything.”

Talking about the support that she gets from husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s family, she said, “When a person becomes successful, we think of that particular individual but we don’t see the family support behind it. There are times when you are mentally drained and you need a caring family you can go back to. You need that care and warmth and only your family can give that to you.”

Dipika also credits husband Shoaib for building a strong bridge between her and her in-laws and added, “I’ve always heard from people and even some of my friends how they don’t get along with their in-laws. But I would give the credit to Shoaib because he is the one who was the initial bridge between us. I am from a different background and Ammi and Saba are from different backgrounds. In our family, everyone knows their roles and that’s why we are always happy.”

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. He couple had tied the knot back in 2018.

