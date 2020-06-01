Dipika 'Sita' Chikhlia Narrates The Story of How She Met Her Real Life 'Ram', See Wedding Pics

Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan shared with her Instagram family how she met her husband, whom she fondly refers to as her real-life 'Ram'.

Sharing a wedding pic last week, Dipika asked her fans on Instagram if they want to know the story of her marriage. On receiving an overwhelming response, share narrated the story in two parts. Going down the memory lane, Dipika, in the first post, described the first meeting with her husband.

She met him on the sets of her film Sun Meri Laila. "In the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar ajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met (sic)," she wrote, adding that post their first meeting they got busy with their lives but kept thinking about each other.

Years later, they coincidentally met again near Dipika's house. "Years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years.Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 (sic)."

Following this, they decided to spent their lives with each other and got married in the same year.

She also shared a video of the commercial she shot for her husband's brand in the film.

