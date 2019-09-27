Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Diplo Apologises to Jonas Brothers for Ruining Joe-Sophie's Wedding in Lonely, Priyanka Chopra Loves the Song

New song Lonely by The Jonas Brothers and DJ Diplo has already become quite popular among fans and is Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new favourite too.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Earlier this summer, when Joe Jonas got hitched to Sophie Turner in Las Vegas, it was supposed to be a hush-hush affair, but thanks to Diplo, the entire wedding was streamed live on Instagram and the world witnessed the nuptials of the loved ones.

It seems that five months since the episode, the Jonas Brothers - Joe, Nick and Kevin - are not in talking terms with the DJ, or that is what they want fans to believe in a new song titled Lonely that the Jonas Brothers and Diplo dropped recently.

The new song video starts off with Diplo issuing a heartfelt apology to Joe for ruining the secret wedding. However, it seems that Joe is not ready to let the DJ off the hook so easily. The musician reaches out to Nick but the 27-year-old singer decides to shut him off. Diplo then reaches out to Kevin, but he too is not interested in talking. The video tries to convey that Diplo is really lonely without his brothers.

In the video, Diplo even goes to extreme measures and sends Joe an Edible Arrangement, in which Joe tosses the card and takes a bite of his new dessert.

Diplo drops a message, "I miss my brothers," which melts Joe's heart and he pulls together the other Jonas Brothers and try to call back Diplo and make amends.

However, as luck would have it, as soon as Diplo tries to answer the call, his iPhone dies.

The song which has already become quite popular among fans is Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new favourite too. The actress took to Instagram to share that Lonely is on the loop and is her #MyNewJam.

Speaking on a London radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Joe revealed that Diplo really did ruin it by live streaming the wedding replete with dog face filters, revealed an article in Daily Mail, adding that Diplo had earlier got a chance to reveal his side of the story while On Air with Ryan Seacrest back in June saying that he did not know that it was a serious wedding and did not realise that he was the only person recording it.

