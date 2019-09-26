Diplo Hacks Jonas Brothers' Instagram And They're Not Happy: 'Who Gave You Password?'
Diplo and the Jonas Brothers have been friends for years leading up to the alleged 'hack'
Diplo and the Jonas Brothers have been friends for years leading up to the alleged 'hack'
In a shocking turn of events, Jonas Brothers were locked out of their own Instagram after DJ Diplo hacked their account. The news came to light as fans noticed that the official Jonas Brothers account had unfollowed everyone except Diplo. Then the account posted a picture of Diplo from his Calvin Klein campaign. After a series of posts and Insta stories, Diplo revealed that he had hacked the account.
This did not go down well with Joe, Kevin, and Nick who commented on the post, asking Diplo to give them their account back. The singers claimed that it was only funny till a couple of posts but now that they had a concert to perform in, they wanted their account back. Diplo also posted a video which took a dig at Nick Jonas, who was the reason the band broke up 6 years ago. Also through his Instagram stories, he posted a clip from the hit show The Office with the singers' faces morphed on the character and revealed that Joe Jonas had actually given him the password. On top of that, he teased the boy-band by calling them 'Dorkus Brothers'.
Check out the posts and videos below:
Check out the comments by Jonas Brothers, who expressed their disappointment with the hack:
It has been widely speculated that this hack is only a publicity stunt for an upcoming collaboration between the DJ and the band. However, this is not the first time Diplo trolled one of the brothers. he 'accidentally' live-streamed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's secret wedding ceremony in Vegas after the Billboards Music Awards.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hey Alexa, Why Do You Sound Like Samuel L. Jackson?
- Long-Lost '8th Continent' Was Just Discovered, and You May Already Have Visited It
- Deepika Padukone Suffers Eye Infection Upon Return from Paris
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- Ford to End Independent Operations in India, Mahindra to Spearhead the JV: Report