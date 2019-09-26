Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Diplo Hacks Jonas Brothers' Instagram And They're Not Happy: 'Who Gave You Password?'

Diplo and the Jonas Brothers have been friends for years leading up to the alleged 'hack'

News18.com

September 26, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Diplo Hacks Jonas Brothers' Instagram And They're Not Happy: 'Who Gave You Password?'
Diplo and the Jonas Brothers have been friends for years leading up to the alleged 'hack'
In a shocking turn of events, Jonas Brothers were locked out of their own Instagram after DJ Diplo hacked their account. The news came to light as fans noticed that the official Jonas Brothers account had unfollowed everyone except Diplo. Then the account posted a picture of Diplo from his Calvin Klein campaign. After a series of posts and Insta stories, Diplo revealed that he had hacked the account.

This did not go down well with Joe, Kevin, and Nick who commented on the post, asking Diplo to give them their account back. The singers claimed that it was only funny till a couple of posts but now that they had a concert to perform in, they wanted their account back. Diplo also posted a video which took a dig at Nick Jonas, who was the reason the band broke up 6 years ago. Also through his Instagram stories, he posted a clip from the hit show The Office with the singers' faces morphed on the character and revealed that Joe Jonas had actually given him the password. On top of that, he teased the boy-band by calling them 'Dorkus Brothers'.

Check out the posts and videos below:

View this post on Instagram

photoshoot with kevin, nick, and joe. follow @diplo

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

jonasbrothers_71281969_887051578362136_3223565058783626041_n

jonasbrothers_70793543_156195445576176_6549773014569082101_n

Jonas brothers diplo meme

Check out the comments by Jonas Brothers, who expressed their disappointment with the hack:

Jonas Brothers comment on diplo

It has been widely speculated that this hack is only a publicity stunt for an upcoming collaboration between the DJ and the band. However, this is not the first time Diplo trolled one of the brothers. he 'accidentally' live-streamed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's secret wedding ceremony in Vegas after the Billboards Music Awards.

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

