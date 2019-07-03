Diplo Says Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Confiscated His Phone, Kept Him in Cell During Their Second Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot for the time in an impromptu wedding last month in Los Angles, right after the Billboard Music Awards. The news broke the internet after the American DJ-record producer, Diplo live-streamed the entire wedding on Instagram with dog filters.

However, Joe and Sophie were much careful this time and made sure that Diplo doesn't do it for the second time. In a funny post, shared by Diplo on Instagram, the DJ says that the couple confiscated his phone and kept him in a cell during their second wedding.

Sharing a picture from the wedding, he wrote, "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony . Heard it was lovely tho" (sic)

Talking about the surprise nuptial during a visit to the London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the Jonas Brothers opened up about Diplo filming their wedding on social media, Joe jokingly said that he ruined it.

His brothers Nick and Kevin added that they loved what Diplo did and they couldn't help laughing seeing the wedding with dog face filters, Joe said, "I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, 'Gonna hit this wedding right quick.'"

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, had got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Los Angles last month. The two recently hosted their wedding in the presence of family and friends and got hitched again in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France.

