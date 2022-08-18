'Direction Enough to Work': Actor Ganesh Credits Yogaraj for Success of Gaalipata 2

After the thunderous response to the Kannada film Gaalipata 2, the team of the film met to celebrate the victory. Across the globe, Gaalipata 2 received a tremendous response on an opening day and broke all previous records. It has become the biggest hit of Ganesh’s career. In the press meeting, Ganesh and Pawan said that they had full faith in the director. Yogaraj Bhat said the madness of the team made Gaalipata a success.

Speaking with the media, Ganesh said, “Yogaraj sir’s direction is enough to work. The way scripts were written was fabulous. The script motivates you to recite them passionately.” Yogaraj threw light on the desire to make Gaalipata 2. With the successive success of two Gaalipata films, it is assumed that a third one is also on the horizon. The movie hit the theatres on August 12.

Gaalipata 2 collected Rs 15 crore on its opening day. On day 2, it collected a sum of Rs 10 crore. On the following day, the movie collected Rs.5 crore. Gaalipata showed a promising response on its fourth day. It seems that Ganesh’s film will gain momentum at the weekend.

Gaalipaata 2 is a sequel to the 2008 release Gaalipata. The film features Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmila Mandre in crucial roles. Gaalipata 2’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya. Santhosh Rai Pathaje was heading the cinematography department.

Gaalipata 2 has been jointly bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy of Suraj Production and Zee Kannada. Zee5 owns the satellite and digital rights of Yogaraj’s superhit. Ganesh’s Gaalipata 2 audio rights are owned by Anand Audio.

