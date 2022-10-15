Director Aanand L Rai Teams Up With Vicky Kaushal For A Love Story: Report

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is highly popular for his rom-com movies based in small towns, including Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The filmmaker is all pumped up to entertain the audience with yet another love story. According to a report by Pinkvilla, he has been working on his next film for the last few months now. It has also been reported that Vicky Kaushal will be playing the lead role in this Aanand L Rai directorial.

It is said that Aanand and Vicky share a cordial bond ever since they first worked in the film Manmarziyaan, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Aanand had co-produced the 2018 film with Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Kishore Lulla. Reportedly, the actor-director duo has since been interested to work on another project. After helming Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, the Zero director was looking forward to directing an out-and-out love story.

Aanand L Rai has locked the script of this film, and it is expected to go on floors next year. Currently, he is working on finalising the cast of this project. After that, he will leave to scout for shooting locations. Like Aanand’s previous movies, this film will also have a strong female character.

Vicky was impressed with Aanand’s direction after watching Atrangi Re to such an extent that he put up an Instagram story appreciating the movie and also asked the director to cast him in his next.

Besides direction, Aanand L Rai has also donned the producer’s hat for An Action Hero and Gorkha. An Action Hero will protray an artist’s life, both in front of and behind the camera. Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat and many others will be seen playing pivotal roles in this film.

On the other hand, Gorkha will be based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a veteran officer of the Indian Army’s Gorkha regiment. Akshay Kumar and Arnob Khan Akib will essay the lead roles in this film.

