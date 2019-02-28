English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Director Abhishek Chaubey: Sonchiriya is an Action Film with a Difference
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles, Sonchiriya releases on March 1.
Abhishek Chaubey. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Three years after he showed the drug menace in Punjab through a gritty drama, Abhishek Chaubey is back with another hard-hitting story, this time on the lives and beliefs of Chambal dacoits. Sonchiriya may be an action film but Chaubey says it’s more about the soul of a man.
“Primarily action films are plot-heavy and the plot is usually centred around an object which the characters of the film are trying to get at. This film is also a plot-heavy action film, but it is more about the soul of a man. It’s more about what’s going on in their head and heart. And, the object that they are after is the more abstract one. So that’s why I call it an action film with a difference,” he told Indian Express.
On why he named a violent film on bandits Sonchiriya, he said, “Sonchiriya is the name of a bird, the great Indian Bustard, that is found in Chambal. It’s a very rare species of bird and I think it’s endangered too. We kept it as the title of the film as one of the characters of the film is called that. Who it is, you will get to know when you will watch the film.”
“Also, all the primary characters in the film are looking for freedom and deliverance. They are looking for some sort of meaning to their lives and thus, we have played it in a way as if they are looking for their inner Sonchiriya. It’s a lot of fun when you hear the name of the film as Sonchiriya, which is a soft, nice and a sweet word, but when you watch the visuals of the film, they are pretty opposite,” he added.
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles, Sonchiriya releases on March 1.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“Primarily action films are plot-heavy and the plot is usually centred around an object which the characters of the film are trying to get at. This film is also a plot-heavy action film, but it is more about the soul of a man. It’s more about what’s going on in their head and heart. And, the object that they are after is the more abstract one. So that’s why I call it an action film with a difference,” he told Indian Express.
On why he named a violent film on bandits Sonchiriya, he said, “Sonchiriya is the name of a bird, the great Indian Bustard, that is found in Chambal. It’s a very rare species of bird and I think it’s endangered too. We kept it as the title of the film as one of the characters of the film is called that. Who it is, you will get to know when you will watch the film.”
“Also, all the primary characters in the film are looking for freedom and deliverance. They are looking for some sort of meaning to their lives and thus, we have played it in a way as if they are looking for their inner Sonchiriya. It’s a lot of fun when you hear the name of the film as Sonchiriya, which is a soft, nice and a sweet word, but when you watch the visuals of the film, they are pretty opposite,” he added.
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles, Sonchiriya releases on March 1.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan on Dating Rumours: I Don’t Know How to React
- How a Dead Humpback Whale Ended Up in the Middle of the Amazon Rainforest
- Is Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 Better Than Pakistan's F-16 Fighting Falcon Fighter Jet?
- Huawei, Samsung agree to settle patent dispute in U.S. court
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results