Director Abhishek Chaubey: Sonchiriya is an Action Film with a Difference

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles, Sonchiriya releases on March 1.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
Abhishek Chaubey. (Image: Twitter)
Three years after he showed the drug menace in Punjab through a gritty drama, Abhishek Chaubey is back with another hard-hitting story, this time on the lives and beliefs of Chambal dacoits. Sonchiriya may be an action film but Chaubey says it’s more about the soul of a man.

“Primarily action films are plot-heavy and the plot is usually centred around an object which the characters of the film are trying to get at. This film is also a plot-heavy action film, but it is more about the soul of a man. It’s more about what’s going on in their head and heart. And, the object that they are after is the more abstract one. So that’s why I call it an action film with a difference,” he told Indian Express.

On why he named a violent film on bandits Sonchiriya, he said, “Sonchiriya is the name of a bird, the great Indian Bustard, that is found in Chambal. It’s a very rare species of bird and I think it’s endangered too. We kept it as the title of the film as one of the characters of the film is called that. Who it is, you will get to know when you will watch the film.”

“Also, all the primary characters in the film are looking for freedom and deliverance. They are looking for some sort of meaning to their lives and thus, we have played it in a way as if they are looking for their inner Sonchiriya. It’s a lot of fun when you hear the name of the film as Sonchiriya, which is a soft, nice and a sweet word, but when you watch the visuals of the film, they are pretty opposite,” he added.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles, Sonchiriya releases on March 1.



