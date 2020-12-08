Director Abhishek Kapoor Shares Memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath Completes 2 Years

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared memories of Sushant Singh Rajput from the making of Kedarnath as the film clocked 2 years. The film, starring the late actor and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, was a tragic inter-faith love story set against the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath floods.

Abhishek shared stills from the 2018 film and wrote, "Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara... #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor." His tweet seems to be hinting at the death of Sushant that led to a division in Bollywood on the nepotism.

Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara...🙏🏽💔 #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/iJrsLzVnoT — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film Kai Po Che! was also directed by Abhishek Kapoor and the two shared a special bond.

Sharing a picture of Sushant's hand on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath"

I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath pic.twitter.com/i3xwLRC3gh — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

On Instagram, the director expressed how much he misses Sushant, "Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali sa lagta hai. #kedarnath #2yearsofkedarnath #sushantsinghrajput"