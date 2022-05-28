Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Confirms Demonte Colony 2 Is Happening But There's A Catch

Demonte Colony, a horror film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, was released in 2015, and it received approval from both critics and audiences for its unique concept and tense atmosphere. There was an immediate demand for a sequel to the film after its release.

However, no announcements or any reports suggested any such thing. Director Ajay got busy with other projects. Seven years later, with the release date of his latest film, Cobra, announced, Ajay has expressed interest in Demonte Colony 2.

Actor Arulnithi and Ajay Gnanamuthu will be reuniting for the sequel, but the latter won’t direct the film. The sequel will be written and produced by Ajay, while his co-director Venky is expected to direct it. The announcement for Demonte Colony 2 was made on the 7th anniversary of the first part’s release.

“This film will act as both the prelude and sequel to the 2015 picture,” Ajay, who is also turning producer with the movie, said of Demonte Colony 2. “We want to turn this into a franchise, so I’ve already written three more stories for it. We intend to shoot those movies one after the other.”

Arulnithi is expected to appear in all of the films, including Demonte Colony 2. Aside from him, the original cast will return, and the sequel will also have some newcomers. The film is now under pre-production, with shooting set to begin at the end of July.

After the success of his debut directorial Demonte Colony, Ajay concentrated on Imaika Nodigal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Adarva, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap. This action thriller was also well received and had a formidable run at the box office.

Following this film, Ajay Gyanamuthu started working on Cobra, starring Vikram, and it took three years to finish. It is finally getting released on August 11 and marks the cinematic debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

