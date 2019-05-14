Take the pledge to vote

Director Ali Abbas Zafar Unfazed By Bharat Clashing with India's First Match at World Cup 2019

Salman Khan's film Bharat will be releasing on the same day as India's first match against South Africa at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

May 14, 2019
Eid has always been extremely auspicious for Salman Khan as he delivers a sure shot hit each time he releases a film around the festival. But this year, his upcoming movie Bharat is coinciding with another major festival - the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Salman's film will be releasing on the same day as India's first match against South Africa at the 8th ODI of the tournament.

Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar is choosing not to let this coincidence worry him. He is confident that his film will do well, and that this clash will only mean more entertainment for Indians in June. He says that he is rooting for India to have a great journey in the tournament, reported Mumbai Mirror.

"India will play and win the first match, an and our film will enter cinemas. It's a great time for entertainment in June," he insisted, pointing out that his film was always planned as an Eid release. "When we announced the film, the World Cup schedule was not out. It's a coincidence that India's first match and Eid fall on the same day."

Zafar also recalled having watched the 2011 World Cup alongwith the stars of his debut film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. He was shooting with Katrina Kaif and Imran Khan in Agra and they had watched the final in a bog room of the hotel they were staying at.

The film's producer Bhushan Kumar is glad that the buzz around Bharat has increased. He said that the audience looks forward to a Salman film on Eid, and now, with team India's upcoming innings at the World Cup, people are looking forward to the day.

